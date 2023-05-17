Cannock theatre locked down due to large scale clash outside
A terrified performer has told how a theatre was put in lockdown when disorder between two groups of men broke out.
A group of people outside Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre fired flares and weapons at another group. Reports suggested another 100 joined them.
Charlotte Mannion said axes were being waved around.
Staffordshire Police said it had been called to the town centre on Saturday evening and had seized weapons.
Ms Mannion said it was like there was rivalry going on.
She said at one point there was a group of up to 40 people outside the theatre and on the other side, coming up a ramp that leads to the back of the building, was a "complete mass" of what looked like men belonging to a biker gang.
"Anyone that was waiting outside to get their tickets for the show was ushered into the building," she said.
"It built very rapidly. It went from what looked like potentially two different groups of people, standing off against each other, to hundreds of people gathering at a rapid pace."
The performer said at one point someone "tried to run their car through a group of the bikers, but didn't hit anybody".
She added: "At one point... [people] sort of ran off in a different direction, but then when they came back, they always seemed to come back with more people.
"It was almost like you were watching a really weird movie happen, rather than living it.
"It wasn't until after the performance... where they were saying 'right, now the show's over, everyone leave as quickly as you can' that it really hit us that something had really gone down."
Staffordshire Police said it was called to a town centre area at about 17:40 BST, after a group of about 50 turned up, and officers investigated, but the group had since left.
It received reports at about 19:15 BST that men had turned up at the theatre.
Axes and metal poles were believed to have been involved, but no injuries were reported.
Weapons including a knuckle duster, BB guns, flick knives and a small hand crossbow, were seized.
A former nightclub owner who advises on the night-time economy, Martin Murray, is calling for more official places of safety that could be used in an emergency.
He said: "If every authority or council selected a night-time venue to be a point of safety, they could accredit them [and] put a large plaque on that door."