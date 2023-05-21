Staffordshire families to get £11m cost-of-living support
- Published
Families on low incomes will be offered training in how to manage budgets and cut spending as more than £11m of support is spent in Staffordshire.
Other measures from the funding package will see food vouchers for children continued and money for carers.
The sum is the final allocation from the government's Household Support Fund to aid families in the cost-of-living crisis.
Staffordshire has received £27.5m since the scheme started in 2021.
Previous uses of the money included new boilers for 23 homes, insulation and other energy-saving measures for 115 homes and supermarket vouchers for families, councillors heard in a meeting on Wednesday.
The final payment will also go towards funding employment advisors to provide people on low incomes with careers support, the county council says.
"As it is the last year of the funding allocation to local authorities, assistance towards education and resources will also be on offer," county councillor Mark Sutton added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk