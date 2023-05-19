M6: Motorcyclist dies in motorway lorry collision
- Published
A 48-year-old motorcyclist has died in a collision involving a lorry on the motorway.
The man from Telford, was confirmed dead at the scene on the southbound carriageway, a mile before junction 10, at about 08:17 BST on Thursday.
Staffordshire Police said formal identification will take place in due course.
Anyone with dash cam footage from the time of incident the has been asked to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.