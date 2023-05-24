Traffic ban for Stoke-on-Trent railway station

Development around the station would improve connectivity with education and employment, a planning statement said
By Kerry Ashdown
Through traffic will be banned at the entrance to a main railway station, if plans to create a new transport interchange are given the green light.

A new bus gate is planned for Station Road in Stoke-on-Trent as part of the council's proposals.

The city was awarded £29m from the government's Transforming Cities Fund in 2020 towards its plans for improving transport links.

About £9m was earmarked for a revamp outside Stoke-on-Trent station.

Now a planning application has come forward, which proposes highway and public realm improvements, a bus gate and reorganisation of a car park to provide short-term parking and drop-off facilities at Station Road.

New bus shelters were planned, the Local Democracy Reporting Service added.

This shows a masterplan of proposals for Station Road submitted as part of a planning application

The planned bus gate for Station Road would be close to another one that came into force in College Road last month.

A planning statement submitted as part of an application said the proposed bus gate on Station Road would prevent its use as a through route between Leek Road and Stoke Road.

