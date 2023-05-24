Traffic ban for Stoke-on-Trent railway station
Through traffic will be banned at the entrance to a main railway station, if plans to create a new transport interchange are given the green light.
A new bus gate is planned for Station Road in Stoke-on-Trent as part of the council's proposals.
The city was awarded £29m from the government's Transforming Cities Fund in 2020 towards its plans for improving transport links.
About £9m was earmarked for a revamp outside Stoke-on-Trent station.
Now a planning application has come forward, which proposes highway and public realm improvements, a bus gate and reorganisation of a car park to provide short-term parking and drop-off facilities at Station Road.
New bus shelters were planned, the Local Democracy Reporting Service added.
The planned bus gate for Station Road would be close to another one that came into force in College Road last month.
A planning statement submitted as part of an application said the proposed bus gate on Station Road would prevent its use as a through route between Leek Road and Stoke Road.
