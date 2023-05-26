Stoke-on-Trent pothole-fixing 'craziness' to get new approach
- Published
A new approach over fixing potholes will be introduced in Stoke-on-Trent after the new council leader described the current situation as "craziness".
Labour's Jane Ashworth said repair teams currently do not fix some holes they came across, because they are not on the register for that day.
Workers would be trusted to decide whether or not to deal with road problems they find, Ms Ashworth said.
Labour took control of the city council from the Conservatives this month.
Talking about fixing the roads, Ms Ashworth said: "You wouldn't believe the number of people who said to me 'it's crazy'.
"The pothole-filling team is out and about. It does a pothole it's supposed to fill in.
"But it can't do the one next to it, because it wasn't on the register of potholes to be filled that day. That's craziness."
Ms Ashworth said she would trust those out fixing the roads "to use their own wit about whether or not they should be doing the hole that's next to the one they've been sent out to do".
"That saves money in the sense that we don't have to send the team out twice," she said.
"But it also gets rid of some of the irritating bits of council procedures that have wound people up."
The new cabinet was announced at the authority's annual council meeting on Thursday, with the leader also taking on strategy, economic development, culture and sport.
She accepted the authority was "on the brink of very serious trouble" over its finances.
But asked how much it needed to save, Ms Ashworth stated: "It's too early for us to be able to put a figure on it."
Labour regained control of the council, after winning the 23 seats it needed to take it from the Tories, who had been running the authority as a minority administration.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk