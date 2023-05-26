Essington: Tributes to two men in fatal motorcycle crash
- Published
The families of two men who lost their lives in a motorcycle crash have paid tribute.
The emergency services attended Blackhalve Lane in Essington, Staffordshire, at about 16:40 BST on 20 May after reports that motorcycles had collided.
Nathan Duval, 35, and Adam Humpage, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Both were fathers, with their families saying their lives would never be the same without them.
Paying tribute to Mr Humpage, from Coven, Staffordshire, his family said: "He was such a loving and wonderful son, brother and daddy."
The family of Mr Duval, who was from Willenhall in Walsall, remembered his "infectious character", adding: "Nathan is the pride and joy of his family."
A file is being prepared for a coroner over the deaths and police are continuing to appeal for information and dashcam footage.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk