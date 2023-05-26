Stoke-on-Trent man dies in hospital after fatal punch
A man has died in hospital after a fatal punch during an altercation with another man.
Neil Gaskell, 55, suffered a serious head injury after the violence broke out in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday evening.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Millrise Road in Milton at about 21:30 BST when Mr Gaskell was rushed to hospital.
However the force confirmed he passed away on Tuesday.
An 18-year-old man from the city was arrested but later released with strict bail conditions, police said, however the force did not disclose what he was held on suspicion of.
'A big heart'
Mr Gaskell's family paid tribute to "a loving husband and dad".
"He had a very dry and witty sense of humour and a big heart," they said of the 55-year-old from Mitton, who was known to many as Big Ne.
Det Insp Cheryl Hannan said the force was supporting his family while it investigated the circumstances of his death.
"We are continuing to review CCTV footage and speak to witnesses to help us establish the circumstances which led to this man tragically losing his life." she said.
"I'd like to thank those who have already come forward with information following our last appeal and I'd urge anyone with any information to get in touch."
