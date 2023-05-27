Work restarts in Staffordshire on long-awaited retirement complex
- Published
Work has restarted on a North Staffordshire independent living complex after more than three years of delays.
Brighton House, Silverdale, a former care home, was acquired by Aspire in 2017 after Staffordshire County Council closed it the previous year.
Aspire said the delay was caused by a construction company going into insolvency.
Neighbours living nearby called the site "a mess".
The new scheme, known as The Sidings, will provide 19 apartments for people over 55.
According to Newcastle-under-Lyme Council planning documents, the proposed dwellings are to be let at affordable rents, with future tenants paying 80% of the market rate.
Work was supposed to begin in spring 2019, with a completion date of April 2020. However, three years on, Aspire says residents will not be able to move in until early 2024.
Nearby resident Chris Ryder, 48, said the vacant site, which lies in Silverdale's conservation area, was an eyesore.
"It's just a mess, a sight," he said. "It was supposed to be open two years ago and then it was the following May, then it was September and how it's just been sat like that."
Another neighbour, Marlyn Thompson, 82, labelled the development "ridiculous". "I'm sick of looking at a building which hasn't been finished," she said.
Paul Latham, development manager at Aspire Housing, acknowledged the "significant delay" and said an alternative company, J.Harper & Sons, had now been contracted to carry out the work.
"This scheme will help to meet the growing need for affordable housing in one of Aspire Housing's priority neighbourhoods, with great access to local facilities," he said.
"The Sidings is expected to reach completion in early 2024 and we are looking forward to welcoming its first residents."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk