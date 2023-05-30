Chelsea Flower Show garden to move to Cheshire wildlife centre
A wildlife garden that won an award at the Chelsea Flower Show is coming to the Midlands this autumn.
The RSPCA Garden was awarded a silver-gilt medal - a merit between silver and gold - in this year's show and will be transported from London to the RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Cheshire.
It was designed to spread a message about wildlife decline and create a sanctuary for animals.
The garden will open to the public on Saturdays in September and October.
Lee Stewart, manager at RSPCA Stapeley Grange, says work to relocate the exhibition will start on Tuesday and take about three days.
He told Radio Stoke: "I'm just so excited to have this coming up so we can provide it for the local community and school groups.
"It will give people ideas of what they can do at home, such as put up birdboxes, plant the right plants and not mow at certain times of the year - there are so many things you can do."
Designer Martyn Wilson teamed up with the welfare charity to create the garden after being inspired by a visit to a wildlife centre where animals were being rehabilitated.
"This garden was all about inspiring the public to do little things in their own gardens and communities to help wildlife," Mr Wilson said.
To encourage residents to help boost wildlife habitats within their own homes, the design incorporates elements such as bee hotels, hidden hedgehog houses, nesting boxes and an array of pollinator-friendly plants.
