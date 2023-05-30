Two girls seriously injured after being hit by van in Whittington
Two teenage girls were left in a critical condition after being hit by a van.
The girls, both pedestrians, were struck at the junction of Marsh Lane and Whittington Common Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, at about 22:20 BST on Monday.
Both girls, aged 16, remain in a critical but stable condition, Staffordshire Police said.
The van driver stayed at the scene and helped police with inquiries.
The A51 was closed just before 22:45 following the crash and reopened at 03:45.
