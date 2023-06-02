Girl, 16, struck by van in Whittington dies
A 16-year-old who was hit by a van along with another teenage girl has died.
The pedestrians were struck by a white Vauxhall Vivaro on Marsh Lane, Whittington, Staffordshire, at about 22:25 BST on Monday.
Both girls were taken to hospital and one of them had since died, Staffordshire Police said on Friday.
The other 16-year-old remains in a critical but stable condition. The force has appealed for witnesses.
