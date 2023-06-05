Oliver Freckleton: Killers jailed for Burton house party stabbing
A group of young people who killed a new dad at a house party the day before he turned 20 have been jailed.
Oliver Freckleton was stabbed to death in Burton-upon-Trent in December 2021.
Chardon Carnagie, 19, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years after being convicted of his murder.
Three others, Mykel Paddifoot, 18, Travel Reid, 21, and an 18-year-old woman were also jailed at Stafford Crown Court after being convicted of manslaughter.
Mr Freckleton, who was autistic, had been celebrating with friends at Bridgeside in Stretton on 11 December when the violence broke out.
The 18-year-old woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been heard complaining about another guest and arranged for Carnagie, of Grampian Way in Derby, and his group to come.
He arrived in the early hours of the morning with Paddifoot, of Thackeray Street, Derby, and Reid, of Sinfin Lane, also in Derby.
They arrived in two cars and witnesses described them as wearing balaclavas, face masks and gloves.
'Cruel attack'
Police said it was Carnagie who stabbed Mr Freckleton outside the front door, leaving him with two major blood vessels severed in his thigh.
However Det Insp Adrian Webb said the other culprits "were there to encourage or help in the violence".
Forensic tests showed the victim's blood on Carnagie's grey shorts, on the woman's dress and on a foot mat in the rear of Carnagie's car.
Mr Freckleton's family said the 19-year-old "had not done anything to deserve this".
"He was taken from us all in such a violent and cruel attack," they said when his killers were convicted.
Paddifoot was jailed for seven years and one month, Reid for three years and seven months and the woman for six years.
