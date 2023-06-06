Fire crews tackle woodland blaze n Stableford, Newcastle-under-Lyme
Firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a large blaze in woodland in Staffordshire.
A number of appliances were sent to the large fire in Stableford, Newcastle-Under-Lyme, shortly before 18:00 BST on Monday, the fire service said.
At its height, more than 40 firefighters were at the scene of the incident in Dog Lane.
The fire has now been extinguished, but some firefighters remain at the scene checking for hot spots.
