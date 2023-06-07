Lichfield street names to honour World War One dead
- Published
Related Topics
Ten streets on a new housing estate are set to be named after local servicemen who died in World War One, a council says.
Subject to objections from relatives, the Lichfield site would honour eleven men referenced in the city's Garden of Remembrance where two share a surname.
The housing estate is off Shortbutts Lane.
Descendants have until 17:00 BST on 16 June to give consent or make an objection.
"We need to give any relatives the opportunity to tell us if they would rather the names are not used," councillor Robert Strachan said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.