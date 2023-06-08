Stoke-on-Trent football team for disabled youngsters expands
A football team set up by a father for his son who has cerebral palsy has expanded to allow children with other disabilities to play.
Tony Liversage formed Stafford Town Cerebral Palsy FC for his son Jude as he loves the sport.
More than 35 children take part and Mr Liversage said they had opened it up to allow more to be involved.
"If you've got a disability, it's about coming along and getting involved and becoming active," he said.
They rebranded to Stoke City in a partnership with the football club's community trust and hold sessions for several age groups.
Mr Liversage started the club as he was taking his football-mad son to play with a team in Oldham, Greater Manchester,
"I just got the idea from going up to Oldham, how they were building a team and thought 'I want to bring this back to Stoke and give other children the same opportunities'," he said.
"The social aspect is just incredible. You can see with the kids how they are all supporting each other."
Regular training sessions are held for children with other disabilities as demand has grown.
Stoke City player Tom Edwards came to one of the sessions in May to meet the children and said he wanted to try to help them.
"Obviously I know I'm not a coach myself but I can give them little things that can help them grow as players," he said.
"They want to play football, they want to enjoy themselves and that's exactly what they're doing now."
