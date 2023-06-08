Tributes to 'beautiful' girls who died after being hit by van
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two "beautiful" and "loving" 16-year-old girls who died after they were hit by a van in Staffordshire.
Sylvie Bates and Martha Swift were struck by the driver of a white Vauxhall Vivaro in Lichfield Road, Whittington, at 22:25 BST on 29 May.
Both girls, from Lichfield, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Sylvie died on 31 May and Martha died two days later on 2 June, Staffordshire Police said.
In a joint tribute, the families of both teenagers said: "We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful and loving daughters and sisters.
"Please respect our privacy at this difficult time," the statement added.
The force continues to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk