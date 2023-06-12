Lichfield car park set for demolition in regeneration plans
A multi-storey car park is set to be demolished as part of regeneration plans in Lichfield.
Proposals have been submitted by Lichfield District Council to flatten the site on Birmingham Road.
The area has been earmarked for regeneration for several years and was going to be a new shopping and leisure complex before the scheme was shelved.
After demolition, the site will be used for temporary activities until development begins, the council said.
Birmingham Road is seen as a gateway to Lichfield and several buildings, including a former police station, have already been demolished in the area as part of the plans.
The Friarsgate development was earmarked for the site, but in 2018 it was withdrawn as the local authority said investment had not been secured.
The council began consultations on a replacement scheme and said it would be influenced by recent feedback from residents.
In a survey run on behalf of the authority in 2023, people in the city said they wanted more activities for young people and families, and stores serving these groups.
The car park itself was built in the 1960s and a review of parking in the city concluded it was under-used, with an average annual capacity of 26%, the council said.
Extra parking spaces will be provided on Frog Lane before any demolition begins, if approval is granted.
Temporary events such as an outdoor theatre and cinema would then occupy the site until construction in the future, the council added.
