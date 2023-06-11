Macari Centre set to close after opening new premises
- Published
A centre which provides emergency shelter for homeless people is set to close after opening in a new premises.
The Macari Centre, on Regent Road, Stoke-on-Trent, offers accommodation and support to about 50 people.
The site is run by former footballer, Lou Macari, and is funded through his charity The Macari Foundation.
The foundation said it had made the "difficult decision" to close the centre to focus on its new premises, called the Victoria.
In a post on its website, the foundation said the new building on Fletcher Road, offered residents self-contained accommodation, with many service users of the centre in the process of transferring.
"Unfortunately, it is not possible to run both sites simultaneously and therefore the foundation has decided to focus its efforts on helping those people who have already shown a willingness to change their lives to succeed," a spokesperson said.
"We understand that the homeless problem in and around Stoke-on-Trent is high and we have done our upmost to assist those in need."
The Macari Centre had helped service users by providing short-term accommodation in its pod warehouse "village", which offered an address, alongside food and support.
Former Stoke City manager, Mr Macari, said the centre had been the "best option" during the coronavirus pandemic, in order to comply with social distancing rules.
"Now the pandemic has thankfully passed, and the lease at the Macari Centre is coming to an end, it has given us an opportunity to think about what is the best way forward to help our residents," he explained.
"We are of course supporting everyone through this transition and helping them to find other accommodation if appropriate for their needs."
