Children killed at Stoke-on-Trent house named by police
- Published
Two children who were killed inside a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been named.
Ethan John, 11, and his sister Elizabeth, seven, were both found unresponsive with significant injuries.
A woman who was known to the siblings was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police discovered the children when they visited the house in Flax Street after first being called to the stabbing of a man at a car wash nearby.
The suspect, 49, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and then on suspicion of murder.
The children's schools paid tribute to their pupils, saying Ethan had an "infectious smile" and Elizabeth a "ray of sunshine".
"Ethan was a wonderful member of our school community. He had impeccable manners and an infectious smile," a statement said.
"He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike and will forever be part of our hearts."
Elizabeth's school said she was "a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family".
"She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone's friend - she was both bright and popular," a statement said.
"The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community."
The stabbed man, in his 40s, was treated in hospital but has since been discharged.
