Community tears after fire damages Middleport pavilion
A fire has badly damaged a park pavilion in Stoke-on-Trent and left a community group unable to use it.
The blaze at about 23:00 BST on Monday destroyed more than half the roof of the building in Middleport Park.
The pavilion was used by Middleport Matters Community Trust and Vicki Gwynne, from the group, said they believe vandals were behind the blaze.
"I've had a cry, as have others on the team, [and] I'm angry now - but it won't stop us," she added.
The building was being used by the group to store equipment, such as gazebos, and volunteers had spent a year cleaning and repainting it.
It was also used for access to a toilet by local people when they're in the park.
Hundreds of people attended one of the group's recent events in the park and other events would go ahead as planned, Ms Gwynne said.
But the vandalism could affect long-term plans for the park which the group was trying to make a "really lovely place" for families, she added.
"We could find all the money to do something fab, but if it's going to get vandalised then the risk is we might not be able to do it where we want to do it," she said.
The building was licenced by the trust from the city council and Ms Gwynne said it was up to the authority to decide whether to demolish or repair.
The city council and Staffordshire Police have been approached for a response.
