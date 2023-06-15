Mother in court charged with children's Stoke-on-Trent murder
A mother charged with murdering her two children who were found dead inside a house has appeared in court.
Ethan John, 11, and his sister Elizabeth, seven, were both found unresponsive with significant injuries at the home in Stoke-on-Trent.
Veronique John, 49, also faces one count of attempted murder.
She was remanded into custody after her appearance at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.
She is due to next appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.
Police found the children on Sunday when they visited the property on Flax Street after being called to the stabbing of a man nearby.
The man, in his 40s, was hurt on Campbell Street. He has since been discharged from hospital after being treated for his injuries.
