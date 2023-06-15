Burton Albion: Defender Williams Kokolo cleared of rape charges
A footballer who was accused of three counts of rape, has been cleared.
Burton Albion defender Williams Kokolo, who had denied the charges, "had always maintained his innocence", the club said.
The 23-year-old French national, who joined Albion in January 2022, faced accusations involving one woman, in the Birmingham area, in February 2022.
But at a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court, Mr Kokolo was found not guilty of all three charges.
Club chairman Ben Robinson said: "We are delighted that the jury was able to make a very quick decision and to clear William on all charges.
"This court case has put a great strain on the young man for the last year but he was determined to clear his name and he can now hopefully put this behind him and resume his football career."
The club had "fully supported him" throughout the process, Mr Robinson added.
Mr Kokolo was signed from Middlesbrough in January 2022 on a permanent deal.
