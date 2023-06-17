Appeal over sex attack on girl, 13, in Staffordshire
A 13-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted by a man in Staffordshire.
She was approached by the man, who was driving a red car, as she headed to Burntwood from a clothes outlet on Eastern Way, Cannock, at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday.
The man "took her down an alleyway and then sexually assaulted her", said Staffordshire Police.
The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, about 6ft tall and of athletic build.
He was wearing a t-shirt, black shorts, which came over the knee, and white trainers, said police appealing for information and any footage, that may assist inquiries.
It is believed the man drove the car, which had one working headlight, to a bus stop near a McDonald's in Burntwood.
"Specially-trained officers are currently supporting the victim while we continue to investigate the incident," a force spokesperson said.
Local police patrols in the area have been increased.
