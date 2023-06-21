City Farm torched by arsonists weeks before reopening
A charity-run urban farm has been dealt a devastating blow after it was targeted in a suspected arson attack weeks before it was due to reopen.
The City Farm in Bucknall, Stoke-on-Trent, once welcomed more than 80,000 visitors a year, but closed in 2011 as part of council budget cuts.
A community trust took on the attraction in hope of reviving it.
But successive fires three months apart have hindered efforts and caused more than £10,000 of damage.
Volunteers had strived to clear more than a decade's worth of overgrowth at the site in anticipation of visitors returning this summer.
However, disaster struck in March when an overnight fire destroyed all their tools.
On Monday, the charity discovered the charred remains of another fire and their replacement tools destroyed.
City Farm founder Paul Cotterill said: "We are all very low and did consider leaving the project and throwing in the towel but we've come too far.
"The response from around the city and beyond has been absolutely fantastic."
The reopening planned for July has been pushed back to the end of the month due to the damage caused.
When it is ready to welcome the public again the attraction will be home to eight chickens, sheep, goats, pigs, ducks, geese and ponies.
Emergency crews have confirmed they were called to a shed fire on a park on Finney Green just after 23:00 BST on Monday.
Staffordshire Police believes it was started deliberately and has urged witnesses to come forward.
