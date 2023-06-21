Castle car park approved for Newcastle-under-Lyme town centre

Artist's impression of car parkLDRS
Construction work on the Castle car park is expected to start in August
By Richard Price
Local Democracy Reporter

A new car park is to be built in Newcastle-under-Lyme after it was given the go-ahead by councillors.

The Castle car park, which will be accessed from Liverpool Road, is designed to replace the Midway multi-storey, which will later be demolished.

Due to open in May 2024, it will provide 450 parking spaces, include EV charging points and cost about £11m.

While raising concerns about security and road layout, the borough council planning committee approved the plans.

Labour group leader councillor Dave Jones also raised concerns around the car park layout, saying that the entry and exit lanes would be too tight for cars once the parking spaces were in use.

Council officers confirmed that Staffordshire Police had discussed concerns about security, but that additional information shared with the police had reassured them about its operation.

Construction work is due to begin in August.

