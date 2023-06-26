Couple's mission for 'invaluable' stillbirth team at Royal Stoke
A woman is raising awareness for the stillborn suite at the hospital she works in memory of the little boy she lost at 29 weeks.
Laura Swinscoe and husband Rich were looked after at the Forget Me Not suite at the Royal Stoke Hospital after the death of their son Cub.
Physiotherapist Mrs Swinscoe, 33, said she had worked at the hospital for 12 years but never knew the suite existed.
The couple said the support they were given was "invaluable".
"It's not something that you'll ever necessarily get over. But it is something you definitely can move forward from," Mrs Swinscoe said.
The couple are taking on a variety of fundraising challenges to raise money and awareness for the suite, which is based in the maternity unit.
This will include Mr Swinscoe cycling from Lands End to John O'Groats.
Mr Swinscoe said: "It would be very easy to feel completely helpless.
"Whereas, being connected to your partner, and the birth, that was really, really special. And the way they do that, with so much care and compassion, it's amazing."
Staff on the ward described their role to the BBC as helping to guide couples through stillbirth with emotional support and help making decisions around memorial items and service arrangements.
Bereavement midwife Caroline Birchall said: "Looking after those families, you feel as though you're making a difference.
"If you can make what is their worst time a little bit easier, then it's a really rewarding job."
