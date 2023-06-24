Volunteers work to repair Stoke-on-Trent farm after arson
Volunteers have helped with repairs at a community farm which suffered an arson attack ahead of its opening.
City Farm in Bucknall, Stoke-on-Trent, closed in 2011 as part of council budget cuts, and a charitable trust took it over hoping to revive it.
But successive fires three months apart have hindered efforts and caused more than £10,000 of damage.
City Farm founder Paul Cotterill said: "We did consider throwing the towel in, but we have come too far."
Volunteers had strived to clear more than a decade's worth of overgrowth at the site in anticipation of visitors returning next month.
"We have been working four years on the project and we can't give up, we're that close to opening now," Mr Cotterill said.
"We just need gates on and put animals in the paddocks and we will be open,
"We're going to reuse some of the tools, whatever we can.
"The public again have rallied around and donated."
Mariana Sabova, who came down to help with work on Saturday, said she volunteered so the "community and neighbourhood can enjoy nature and the animals".
In its heyday, the attraction brought in more than 80,000 visitors a year.
Also helping out was Ian Baker, whose father formerly ran the farm and lived on site.
He said: "There were coachloads from all over the country, it was really busy.
"It was lovely".
Emergency crews have confirmed they were called to a shed fire on a park, on Finney Green, just after 23:00 BST on Monday.
Staffordshire Police believe it was started deliberately and has urged witnesses to come forward.
