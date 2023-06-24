Huge crowds attend colourful Pride in Stoke-on-Trent
Thousands of people have joined in the festivities at a city's Pride festival.
The event, which celebrates the LGBTQ+community, is held in Hanley Park in Stoke-on-Trent.
Pop star and former Eurovision contestant Sonia is among the performers taking to the stage during the event.
Chair Carl Gratty said hundreds of hours have gone into planning an event to bring the community together.
"Pride is an opportunity for people to meet and mix, for people who are outside the LGBTQ+ community to come down and have a great time and experience what it is like to walk a mile in someone else's shoes," he said.
"The only thing you need to do is bring yourself and a positive attitude.
"We've got 128 various stalls and attractions and a fantastic main stage this year, we're using a lot of local talent."
