Teen arrested after pellets fired in Burton-upon-Trent
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after a pellet gun was fired from a car.
Staffordshire Police said a man reported he had been struck with gel pellets as he walked along Stanton Road in Burton-upon-Trent at 21:45 BST on Thursday.
An 18-year-old from Stretton was later arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person occasioning them actual bodily harm.
The force said it wanted to emphasise the risk of using gel guns in public.
It said they can be mistaken for real firearms and are still capable of causing injury to people if used recklessly.
"We believe that young people are aware of this type of incident from trending social media videos and are now trying to replicate them," the force said.
"We must stress that we don't tolerate people deliberately causing panic and alarm within our communities, and those who are using them in an anti-social or dangerous manner are likely to face arrest."
