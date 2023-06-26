Former student flats in Stafford can house asylum seekers
- Published
Former university halls of residence can be used to accommodate asylum seekers, it has been ruled.
Planning inspectors decided the Stafford site can house people seeking asylum and said it seemed likely the site would operate to its 481 capacity.
The borough council previously rejected the proposal for the Weston Road facility by Serco, which manages housing for the Home Office.
Serco argued at a public inquiry there was more need for accommodation.
Stafford's Conservative MP Theo Clarke said she was "incredibly disappointed" at the decision.
She added she would now seek an urgent meeting with the Home Office "to ensure Stafford is given all the necessary resources it needs" to deal with the numbers and "that we have an expansion of services to enable us to cope".
'Track record'
The council's Labour leader Aidan Godfrey said it was important for the authority, its partners and voluntary groups to work with Serco to ensure concerns some residents expressed were "addressed and allayed".
He stated Stafford had "an excellent track record of welcoming people from all over the world".
In the appeal decision, inspector Gareth Jones said there was "no compelling evidence" criminal activity was more prevalent or extreme "amongst asylum seekers than amongst the wider population".
He added plans "would place an additional demand on local health resources", but evidence indicated GP practices "receive additional funding for any resident new to the area".
Serco's proposals included creating 170 rooms for urgent stays of up to four weeks and 310 rooms for more extended periods.
A spokesman said on Monday it would engage with the community and other stakeholders to address concerns people had raised.
He added it would "work towards ensuring that we establish safe and decent accommodation for these vulnerable people".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk