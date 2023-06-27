New scheme sees Stoke-on-Trent bus fares slashed by half
A year-long programme to cut the cost of bus travel in Stoke-on-Trent is being introduced.
The aim of the Affordable Fares scheme is to reduce prices by up to 50% across all bus operators and starts on Saturday.
However, the city's main operator, First Bus Potteries, announced some of its weekend and evening services would be cut from the following day.
The firm said it was "protecting its wider network".
The reduced service comes despite a government boost of nearly £32m to transform public transport in the area.
Ian Smith, First Bus Potteries' commercial manager said: "The services are still extensive throughout the potteries.
"We have to at least cover our costs and yes, whilst there is some inconvenience to some passengers, we need to protect the wider network."
According to BBC research earlier this year, the number of bus services in Stoke-on-Trent has halved in the past eight years and passenger numbers since the Covid lockdowns are still 20% lower.
Brian Edwards, transport policy and planning manager for Stoke-on-Trent City Council added: "We've got to realise that there is low usage on some of the services.
"It gives us an opportunity of a further two years to work to make sure they're more viable, than they are at the moment."
An adult daily single ticket will now cost £2 and a weekly pass will drop to £12.
The young person's ticket has also been extended as part of the scheme, meaning tickets for people aged 18 and under will now cost £1.50 for a single ticket and £7 for a weekly pass.
Bus users will be able to use the same ticket across all bus services in Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle.
