Improvements to Leek set out in more detail
Plans to improve Leek town centre have been set out in more detail.
The swimming pools at Brough Park Leisure Centre will be replaced and the town's Nicholson Institute will be redesigned.
The Butter and Trestle Markets will be refurbished with the aim of broadening their appeal to customers and traders.
Staffordshire Moorlands District Council has been given £17.1m from the government's Levelling Up Fund to carry out the work.
It said it wanted to increase the range of services on offer at the Grade II-listed Nicholson Institute, which houses a library and museum, with work being carried out on the lower ground floor of the building to bring it back into use.
The councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, Matt Swindlehurst, said more details will be released once it had finalised them with its contractors, but added: "I know people are really keen to have more details about what we're going to be doing."
