Tamworth arts group plans trapeze and music workshops
- Published
An arts group said it would bring a new event featuring trapeze performances and workshops to Staffordshire.
New Urban Era (Nue) said Art Tamworth would "bring multiple arts to the castle grounds" in September.
It announced six months of events and workshops in the Tamworth area after securing £29,850 from Arts Council England and £2,000 in council funding.
Events start on 22 July with street art and music at North Warwickshire Recreational Centre.
Organisers said the event at Tamworth Road would also feature magic, DJ sets and cosplay group Central Legion.
Nue founder Vic Brown said the group was looking forward to the start of its six-month programme called Create Community Tamworth.
"After the huge success of last year's project we are excited to introduce even more opportunities for Tamworth residents to participate in the arts," he said.
The group will again also organise summer holidays workshops, in partnership with Staffordshire Space.
Youngsters in the town, aged eight to 17, can try lessons in beatboxing, breakdance, DJ skills and spray can art. Places can be booked on Nue's website.
Meanwhile, Art Tamworth will be part of the We Love Tamworth Festival which takes place from 9 September.
Mr Brown said venues across the town would be encouraged to join the project by hosting live music over two days.
Other activities include the Nue Beatbox finals on 23 September; while the festive We are Angels project, which sees images projected onto Tamworth Castle, returns for a third year in December.
