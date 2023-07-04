Man with cystic fibrosis completes paddle board challenge
A man with cystic fibrosis has raised thousands of pounds by paddle boarding 80 miles (129km) from the Bahamas to Florida.
Marc Cotterill from Cheadle in Staffordshire crossed waters which are home to sharks after spending four months preparing for the event.
He is giving the money to two causes that help people with the condition.
The 39-year-old also wanted to raise awareness of a treatment for cystic fibrosis called Kaftrio.
He set off with four friends on 25 June, alongside 200 other paddle boarders.
They were expecting to make it in 16 hours, but managed it in 14.
Mr Cotterill said people had laughed when he told them he had done just four months preparation and only spent half an hour on the open sea.
He said: "They couldn't believe that these daft Brits had come along to their event and were 'winging it', for want of a better phrase. But you know what, I think we did Britain proud."
Mr Cotterill was born with cystic fibrosis and his lung function was at 29% by March 2020.
He was facing the prospect of a lung transplant before he trialled Kaftrio and said he could not believe the improvement in his health.
Before the treatment, he said he could only run for a minute and despite his treatment, said he did not know if he could make the sea crossing.
While others did encounter sharks, he said he did not see any on his crossing, but said his support team told him a group of bull sharks was beneath them at one stage.
They have raised £18,000 so far, with the money going to Piper's Angels Foundation and Vertex Save Us.
