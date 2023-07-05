Demand forces Staffordshire Police to take on 30 extra call handlers
- Published
Staffordshire Police has taken on an extra 30 call handlers to keep up with growing demand.
It said in May it had two record-breaking days for 999 calls and it had also seen an increasing number of non-emergency 101 calls.
The force said it has one of the lowest number of call handlers in the country, compared to other police forces with similar demand levels.
Despite this, it said 999 answer-times have "improved significantly".
In April, the average time to answer 999 calls was 11 seconds compared to 23 seconds overall in the past 12 months, the force said.
The growing number of calls was seen across all 10 of its local policing areas, it added.
The force also introduced a triage system for calls in June 2022, to divert calls away from 101 if other agencies or individual officers could deal with the issues more effectively.
This resulted in more than half of calls being dealt with without going to 101, they added.
With the extra staff, the force said it would expand this system.
Chief Constable Chris Noble said the investment "means that we will have extra staff available during the busiest summer peak in demand".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk