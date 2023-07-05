Pick-up truck crashes into barber shop in Burslem
- Published
A man has been to hospital after a pick-up truck ploughed into a barber shop in Stoke-on-Trent.
The collision, on High Lane, Burslem, happened at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday and emergency crews found the black Fiat embedded in the shop.
Members of the public told BBC News they heard a commotion and then sirens.
The driver was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment for a head injury.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.