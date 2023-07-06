Chris Pincher sanctions 'a long time coming', Tamworth constituent says
- Published
Residents across Tamworth seem split on what the future should hold for their MP Chris Pincher, who faces sanctions in the Commons for groping two men.
With the outcome of a standards committee inquiry hanging over him, he had already signalled that he would not stand in the next general election.
But the committee's report published on Thursday means the Tories could be facing a fifth by-election.
That prospect is more welcome for some of Mr Pincher's constituents.
One local resident, Claire Rowton said the inquiry's report was "a long time coming", describing Mr Pincher's behaviour as "an ongoing shadow across Tamworth".
"I just wish he had resigned before and apologised to the people of Tamworth, and he hadn't dragged it out to this point," she said.
"Hopefully now we can move forward, get a new MP in place, and put this whole thing behind us."
Mr Pincher was found to have groped two men while drunk at the Carlton Club, a private member's club in central London, last year.
If the committee's recommendation of an eight-week ban from the House of Commons is backed by MPs, it will trigger a recall petition.
Under that, there will be a by-election in his Tamworth seat if 10% of registered voters sign a petition calling for one.
Ms Rowton's hopes were echoed by another local resident, Georgia Draper, 70, who said it would be "refreshing" to have another MP, but regretted it had "come to this".
Mr Pincher has apologised and said he had sought ongoing medical help. He has also been sitting as an Independent since losing the party whip almost exactly a year ago.
Ms Draper said whatever Mr Pincher's future intentions, she found it difficult to see him being successful representing Tamworth in Parliament after the latest news.
She said she had previously voted for him, but was considering never voting again.
Several other constituents told the BBC that they would not vote for the Conservatives or Mr Pincher again, despite doing so in the past.
Some also questioned why he had not stepped down.
However, the view on the streets of Tamworth was not one-sided. Some local residents were happy to defend him, if not his actions.
Alison Jane, who has met Mr Pincher several times, said she was shocked by the allegations.
"He seems a genuine guy," she said.
"If you put someone else in Chris Pincher's place, they'll have to work from the bottom up.
"He already knows where the things are that needs fixing and altering."
Derek Nicholls, owner of Tamworth's ToolBox store, described Mr Pincher as a "good MP" who had represented the area well.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk