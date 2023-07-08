Attempted murder charge after woman attacked in Smallthorne
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked.
Staffordshire Police said it was called to a home in Smallthorne, near Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday morning.
A man from Smallthorne was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder and threats to kill.
He was due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday.
