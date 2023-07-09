Newcastle-under-Lyme to consider restrictions on dog walking
Restrictions limiting where dog owners can walk their pets could be introduced in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
The proposals include bringing in areas where the animals must be kept on a lead and areas where they will be excluded from altogether.
The number of dogs that can be walked at one time could also be limited to six.
Plans on whether to issue the necessary Public Space Protection Orders are due to be put out for public consultation.
The proposals include 84 locations where dogs would be excluded altogether.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the move to limit the number of dogs that can be walked at any one time was motivated by the belief that owners would be unable to keep them under control and the increased risk of dog fouling which might go unnoticed.
