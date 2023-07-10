Water safety campaign in memory of drowned boy
A firefighter has set up a water safety campaign in memory of one of his sons' friends who died five years ago.
Ryan Evans, 13, died after getting into trouble on Westport Lake, in Stoke-on-Trent, in 2018.
Colin Wright, a crew manager for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, said he wanted to remind people about the dangers of open water and what to do if you get in difficulty.
Ryan's father, Glynn, said his son would have approved of the campaign
Mr Wright said: "My son was with Ryan on the day and I just wanted to make sure we keep this water safety message going to all the younger children in the area."
He said it was just as important to his son as it was to himself.
An inquest heard two of Ryan's friends had tried to put him on their backs, but they were unable to save him.
Mr Evans said it was the first campaign he had been involved in since his son's death.
He said his message would be: "Don't go in on a hot day, just don't be tempted. Go to a swimming pool or something.
"I hate the hot weather, because I know it's going to happen and you watch the news and someone's drowned and it brings it all back."
