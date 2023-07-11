Police cordon off park after Stoke-on-Trent stabbing
A man has been stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent.
Officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed by another man in a street near Abbey Road just after 20:00 BST on Monday.
The victim, in his 20s, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital in a critical condition.
A park opposite Abbey Road has been cordoned off and police said officers will remain in the area and patrols will increase.
Det Insp Louise Booker asked for anyone with information to get in touch, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage from the area at the time.
