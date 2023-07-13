Orphaned kittens rescued at Stone Recycling Centre
Four orphaned kittens found hiding under bins at a recycling centre have been rescued.
Workers found the animals having a cat nap underneath waste bins at Stone Recycling Centre in Staffordshire.
They quickly realised the four-week-old kittens were alone after discovering their mother had been run over nearby.
The fluffy siblings, named Meekz, Skips, Sassy and Dave, all found new homes with the workers who found them on 29 June.
Sam Ward, team leader at the centre on Beacon Road, said he noticed the "scared" kittens moving under the bins.
After setting a humane trap baited with sardines, the furry foursome were safely rescued within a few days.
Mr Ward and his colleague Jack have each adopted one of the kittens, with another colleague, Martin, taking home the remaining two.
'Kitten heroes'
The kittens survived by a whisker and Mr Ward said the team were "so glad we were able to rescue [them]".
"They were lucky to escape being crushed by bins or run over by a digger," he said.
"We're not just recycling heroes, we're kitten heroes too!"
Mark Deaville, from Staffordshire County Council, said the team's "quick thinking and action and compassion" meant there was "a purrfect ending to the story".
