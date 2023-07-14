Stoke-on-Trent artist features on Mission: Impossible soundtrack
- Published
A musician championed by BBC Introducing says it "still hasn't sunk in" to have his music featured on the latest Mission: Impossible soundtrack.
Anu, who studied in Stoke-on-Trent, said he wrote the piece Arrival in his bedroom in Hanley.
It was "just a casual morning" when his record label called to say a big film was interested, he explained.
"They said 'Tom Cruise and the director really dig your track and they really want to feature it'," he said.
"At first I thought, yeah, I'm one of those people I don't believe things until it happens.
"But I've been to see the film, and when you hear it come on, really loud in a theatre... I really couldn't believe it."
Dead Reckoning Part One is the latest in the Mission: Impossible franchise.
Allow YouTube content?
This article contains content provided by Google YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Google’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Anu is originally from Germany, but studied music in Stoke-on-Trent, and often wears masks to guard his anonymity.
"From what I've heard from the people at my label - Tom and the director were quite adamant about this track," he said.
"I wrote it in Hanley, I had a little one-bedroom place and I came back from a night out and I just started making music."
He said he still remembered playing the track to his friends for the first time, but never would have expected it to "hit the screens like that".
"I wouldn't have done this without the support of BBC Introducing Stoke," he added.
"It's not just the music that makes it, it's also the character that made it and I would not have been able to do that without all the support of the amazing talent in Stoke.
"It's a place I call home and a place I love - without that I don't think this would happen."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk