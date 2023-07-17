Car driver dies in Lichfield Road lorry crash
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry.
The collision happened on Lichfield Road near Kings Bromley Marina, Staffordshire, just before 07:00 BST on Monday.
The driver of the car was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. No other injuries were reported.
Staffordshire Police has been contacted for more information.
