River Trent goes orange after clothing dyes released
- Published
Part of a river has turned orange after clothing dyes were accidentally released into the water.
The Environment Agency said it was aware of the discolouration of the River Trent downstream of Stoke-on-Trent, but said no fish or wildlife had been seen in distress.
Samples showed no cause for concern, but it recommended people and pets avoid the water whilst it remained.
Water-based dyes used in clothing were released by mistake, the agency said.
The effects appeared "to be purely visual", following investigation work, but if people identify any impact, they are encouraged to report to its hotline.
The Environment Agency did not state where the dyes originated from.
