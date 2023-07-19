Leek polar bear family settling down in new environment
A family of polar bears relocated to a wildlife park are starting to show their individual and unique personalities, a keeper said.
Hope and her two 19-month-old cubs, Nanook and Noori, arrived at Peak Wildlife Park near Leek on 30 June.
The bears moved to the new habitat after a previous home, at Orsa Predator Park, Sweden, shut down.
While the male cubs squabble over toys, their mother is more cautious and protective, said keeper Yaz Walker.
"The boys are definitely much more playful and usually, with a bit of encouragement, mum will join them as well," she added.
"We're getting to see the individual characteristics and behaviours they do that makes them unique."
The bears have an "enrichment schedule", with an array of toys on hand to keep them entertained.
"They absolutely love traffic cones, which is so bizarre, but they love them and love running around with them - they'll play with them for hours," said Ms Walker.
""They'll spend hours just running around with them, jumping into the water and jumping on top of them."
The bears were initially nervous on arrival, she added, after being transported from Sweden in custom-made boxes in climate-controlled lorries.
However, the provision of "tasty treats" helped their new keepers befriend them.
The public will be able to see the family at the park in August.
"The keepers have told us that the young boys are very, very interested in people," Ms Walker said.
"When we've had people round there working, or had the staff come up to see them, they are quite nosy and they do like to watch what we're doing.
"I'm hoping they'll enjoy having some new faces to see."
