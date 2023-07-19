Stoke-on-Trent school with allotment to work with Jamie Oliver
A school in Stoke-on-Trent where pupils grow their own food has been selected as one of 10 across the UK to work with chef Jamie Oliver.
Thistley Hough Academy, in Penkhull, will link up with Oliver's Ministry of Food initiative.
The chef is to provide personalised videos, recipe sheets and lesson plans for staff and students from September.
Food studies teacher Julia Mottershead said pupils were surprised and delighted to be chosen.
"Although he can't be in the classroom, at least he can be there to support along the way... I'm excited," she said.
The school provides home-grown produce from an on-site allotment, orchard and herb garden for local fine-dining establishment Feasted.
In return, the restaurant provides work experience opportunities for students and donates to school funds.
Expanding food studies opportunities at the school helps students interested in food industry careers aim "as high as possible," Ms Mottershead said.
"The students are trying so hard and they're really buying in to the ideas," she added.
"The allotment alone has helped with behaviour within the school. And students who wouldn't normally talk, I've noticed their talking; they're laughing together."
'Really thrive at'
The teacher said the home-grown scheme would become part of the school curriculum in September and added she was working with other teachers in the area interested in implementing something similar.
"This could be something we could really thrive at and put Stoke-on-Trent on the map," she said.
Principal Noel Kennedy said the celebrity chef and his team "would be welcome at school any time".
Oliver's Ministry of Food programme was set up in 2012 and has since taught tens of thousands of people to cook.
The chef has campaigned on a number of food health issues and was recognised with an MBE in 2003.
