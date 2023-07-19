Parents guilty of causing death of baby Ava Mae Collard
- Published
A mother and father have been convicted of causing the death of their five-month-old daughter.
Paramedics found Ava Mae Collard in cardiac arrest at her home in Stone, Staffordshire, in February 2020.
She died a few days later in hospital. Rebecca Grocott, 27, of Stone, and Joshua Collard, 30, of Stafford, were found guilty after a five-week trial.
A post-mortem test found Ava had a number of broken bones and had suffered severe trauma to the side of her head.
Staffordshire Police said when Grocott and Collard had been interviewed after the death, they could not explain what had happened and were arrested on 25 March 2020.
The post-mortem test found multiple fractures to Ava's ribs, collar bone and femur.
The trauma to the side of her head also caused an ear injury.
After the trial at Stafford Crown Court, Grocott and Collard were found guilty on Tuesday of causing or allowing the death of a child, causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child and two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a child through assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment.
Det Con Emily Hanlon said it was a "truly tragic case in which five-month-old Ava died as a result of the actions of two people who should have protected her".
Grocott and Collard were remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced at the same court on 27 July.
