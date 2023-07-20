Hundreds of illegal vapes seized in Staffordshire raids
- Published
Hundreds of illegal vapes and thousands of illicit cigarettes worth an estimated £26,000 have been seized during raids.
Operations were carried out at four shops in Newcastle-under-Lyme and the Staffordshire Moorlands.
More than 33,000 cigarettes, 4.48kg of hand-rolling tobacco and 658 illegal vapes were found, said Staffordshire County Council.
The raids were carried out by Trading Standards officers and police.
Cabinet member Victoria Wilson said: "The availability of illegal tobacco and e-cigarettes damages local communities, is harmful to those using them and helps fund criminal gangs.
"It's something we're working hard with our partners to tackle and we're pleased with the latest seizures and removing the items from sale."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk