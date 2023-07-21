Man seriously injured in Stoke-on-Trent attack
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after reports of a stabbing in Stoke-on-Trent.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Stafford Street, in Hanley, at 04:05 BST and treated the man before taking him away.
An area of the city centre has been taped off while police inquiries are carried out.
Their investigations are centred around the junction of Trinity Street and Marsh Street.
